Police release surveillance photos of car involved in Concord fatal hit and run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4412818" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Wilmington woman killed in Delaware County hit-and-run. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4pm on October 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4430448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 11:30 p.m. on October 6, 2018.

Police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Delaware County.The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Route 202 just north of Pyle Road in Concord Township around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night.A vehicle believed to be a white 2007-2011 Ford Edge SEL or Limited, struck and killed 28-year-old Jannie Smallwood of Wilmington, who was walking on the northbound shoulder.The vehicle is expected to have severe front end damage, including damage to its hood, passenger side quarter panel, passenger side headlight, and passenger side front bumper.The suspect was last seen on surveillance video traveling southbound on Route 202 at approximately 9:47 p.m. Wednesday.The investigation is ongoing.RELATED: Police: Wilmington woman killed in Delaware County hit-and-runRELATED: Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware County hit-and-run------