Police in Montco remind residents to lock up following string of burglaries

Two Montgomery County police departments have issued warnings reminding residents to lock their doors and windows.

The warnings come following a series of recent burglaries along the 1400 block of Hampton Road in Abington Township.

Two similar incidents also happened this past Friday into Saturday, near Huntingdon Pike and Welsh Road in Lower Moreland.

Police said they are are putting extra patrols on the street and following up on leads.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity is asked to contact police

