Police report $10K drug bust in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two suspected drug dealers are off the streets after a drug bust in Toms River, New Jersey.

The department's special enforcement team executed a search warrant at an apartment at 47 Walnut Street Friday.

After a month-long investigation, officers arrested 40-year-old Louis Stokes and 46-year-old Tosha Hester.

Investigators said 48 bricks of heroin and a half pound of marijuana was found inside the apartment.

The drugs carry a street value of $10,000, according to investigators.

