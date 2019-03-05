TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two suspected drug dealers are off the streets after a drug bust in Toms River, New Jersey.
The department's special enforcement team executed a search warrant at an apartment at 47 Walnut Street Friday.
After a month-long investigation, officers arrested 40-year-old Louis Stokes and 46-year-old Tosha Hester.
Investigators said 48 bricks of heroin and a half pound of marijuana was found inside the apartment.
The drugs carry a street value of $10,000, according to investigators.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Police report $10K drug bust in Toms River
TOP STORIES
Show More