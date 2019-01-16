BARRICADED MAN

Police report barricade situation in Olney

Police report barricade situation in Olney, as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police said a man wanted for murder locked himself inside a home in the city's Olney section Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 100 block of East Albanus Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said 911 dispatch received a call from a person screaming that a man wanted for homicide had locked himself inside the house.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police could be seen with guns drawn, evacuating people in handcuffs from the home.

