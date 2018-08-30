FATAL CRASH

Police report fatalities in New Mexico bus crash

Multiple people were killed and others were seriously injured in a crash involving a bus and a semi-truck in New Mexico. (Chris Jones)

THOREAU, New Mexico --
Multiple people were killed and others were seriously injured Thursday in a crash involving a commercial passenger bus and a semi-truck along Interstate 40 in New Mexico, near the Arizona border, authorities said.

Officers and rescue workers were on scene but did not provide details about how many people were killed or injured, or what caused the crash.

Passengers were transported to a hospital and a phone number was set up for family members seeking more information, New Mexico State Police said.

The wreckage included a Greyhound bus with front-end damage and a semi-truck that was on its side and with its cargo strewn across the highway and median.

Greyhound said the bus was heading from Albuquerque to Phoenix with 47 passengers.
"We are fully cooperating with local authorities and will also complete an investigation of our own," Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker said in a statement.

The crash occurred near the town of Thoreau. It forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate and traffic was backing up as travelers were diverted.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
