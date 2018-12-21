Police: Report of shots fired at Christiana Mall in Delaware

Police: Report of shots fired at Christiana Mall in Delaware.

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Christiana Mall Friday night.

It happened before 9 p.m.

The mall is being evacuated to ensure the area is safe, and traffic is being diverted from the scene.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 302-834-2620.

