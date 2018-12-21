Police: Report of shots fired at Christiana Mall in Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4946021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the Christiana Mall in Delaware

Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Christiana Mall Friday night.It happened before 9 p.m.The mall is being evacuated to ensure the area is safe, and traffic is being diverted from the scene.So far, there are no reports of any injuries.