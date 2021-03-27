Police rescue 2 women during barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A domestic disturbance turned into a barricade situation when a woman told officers her boyfriend had several guns.Philadelphia Police and swat team arrived at the home on South 71st Street early Saturday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.That's when police say the male suspect set the house on fire while he was inside.The young woman told first responders an elderly woman was also in the home.Police rescued the second woman, who was not hurt.A body of a man was found on the second floor of the house, police believe that is the suspect.His cause of death is not known at this time.Police also say no weapons have been recovered as the investigation continues.