Philadelphia police respond to barricade situation in Kensington

Philadelphia police respond to barricade situation in Kensington. Watch this report from Action News at 11pm on September 8, 2018.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a barricade situation that happened Saturday night in Kensington.

Officers responded to a report of a woman shot in the leg inside an apartment on the 300 block of Diamond Street around 8:45 p.m.

Police say they didn't find a gunshot victim, but heard gunshots coming from an upstairs apartment.

Police say the barricade situation ended just after 9:30.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.

