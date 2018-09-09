Philadelphia police are investigating a barricade situation that happened Saturday night in Kensington.Officers responded to a report of a woman shot in the leg inside an apartment on the 300 block of Diamond Street around 8:45 p.m.Police say they didn't find a gunshot victim, but heard gunshots coming from an upstairs apartment.Police say the barricade situation ended just after 9:30.The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.------