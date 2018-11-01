Police respond to disturbance in Strawberry Mansion

Police respond to disturbance in Strawberry Mansion. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on November 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A heavy police presence is on the scene of where officers were called for a disturbance Thursday evening.

Chopper 6 is over Hollywood and Huntingdon streets in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Police called for two assists to get the crowd under control.

It's not clear on what caused the crowd together.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries to police.

No word on any arrests.

