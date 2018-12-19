Police respond to domestic issue in Warminster

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police tell Action News a domestic situation in Bucks County kept some students from getting to school.

Police were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to a home on the 900 block of Windsor Road in the area of Coronet Road and Henry Avenue.

Action News is told a mother let her daughter's boyfriend stay at the house. At some point, he was told he had to leave. Authorities tell Action News the boyfriend came back to the home, possibly armed with a knife, which resulted in police being called.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed heavily armed officers entering the house around 7:15 a.m.

Authorities called for shelter-in-place in the neighborhood including for students to stay home who had not yet reported to school.

Around 8 a.m., Centennial School District said they received information from Warminster police that the situation had been resolved.

"All students should report to school," the district said.

No injuries were reported.

