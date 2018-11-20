Police respond to Inn of the Dove Bensalem for Phila. shooting suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4725480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 showed authorities take two people into custody following a barricade situation in Bensalem, Bucks County.

Police responded to a Bucks County hotel for reports of a man wanted in connection to a Philadelphia shooting was barricaded inside.Officers responded to the Inn of the Dove on the 3900 block of Old Street Road in Bensalem.Chopper 6 over the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday showed a large police presence waiting outside the hotel. Soon police apprehended two men.It is not clear if either of these men are related to the Philadelphia shooting.No further details have been released.------