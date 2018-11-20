Police respond to Inn of the Dove Bensalem for Phila. shooting suspect

2 arrests after Bensalem barricade. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on November 20, 2018.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police responded to a Bucks County hotel for reports of a man wanted in connection to a Philadelphia shooting was barricaded inside.

Officers responded to the Inn of the Dove on the 3900 block of Old Street Road in Bensalem.

Chopper 6 over the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday showed a large police presence waiting outside the hotel. Soon police apprehended two men.

Chopper 6 showed authorities take two people into custody following a barricade situation in Bensalem, Bucks County.



It is not clear if either of these men are related to the Philadelphia shooting.

No further details have been released.

