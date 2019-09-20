1 in custody after car drives through mall near Chicago, officials say

SCHAUMBURG, Illinois -- Police are responding to reports of a car driving through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, a suburb of Chicago.

Reports indicate that the car drove through a Sears storefront and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday.

Chopper video shows apparent damage at the entrance of Sears.

There are reports a car drove through the Sears storefront at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday afternoon.



An employee at Rainforest Cafe said the mall has been on lockdown.

Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. Officials have not yet confirmed the reports or commented on the situation unfolding at the mall.

Video posted to Twitter showed a black SUV driving inside the mall near the Forever 21 store.

Authorities have called for a mass casualty response, but officials have not yet commented on any injuries or fatalities.
