Police respond to reports of shots fired in Philadelphia's Frankford section

URGENT - STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA OF 4600 HAWTHORNE STREET. ACTIVE SHOOTER. POLICE AND EMS RESPONDING. NO INJURIES REPORTED AT THIS TIME — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) January 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were responding to reports of shots fired in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.Chopper 6 was live over the scene and showed multiple police officers responding to the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street.According to a tweet from a Philadelphia Police sergeant, police and EMS were responding to an "active shooter." The tweet said there were no reports of injuries.