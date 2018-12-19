Police respond to Warminster house, students told to stay home

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 Video: Authorities make their way into Warminster home on December 19, 2018.

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Law enforcement has responded to a home in Warminster, Bucks County for a report of an armed individual.

Police were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to a home at Coronet Road and Henry Avenue.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed heavily armed officers entering the house around 7:15 a.m.

Out of caution, the Centennial School District has notified parents to keep their children home if they have not already arrived at their schools.

While the report does not involve a school, the home is located on bus and walking routes for students.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbarricadestandoffschoolstudentsWarminster Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Shots fired outside A.I. duPont High School as game ends
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
2 jump from windows, 3 others rescued in Upper Darby fire
Man stabbed death while house-sitting with 2 young children
Philadelphia teen receives national honor for rescuing nephew
Toddler found dead in Bucks County apartment
Pedestrian struck by out-of-service SEPTA train
Show More
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Chilly Today
Brooks, Cox, Ertz named to Pro Bowl
US surgeon general warns of teen risks from e-cigarettes
Kenney addresses city's opioid epidemic
More News