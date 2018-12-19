Police respond to Warminster house, students told to stay home

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) --Law enforcement has responded to a home in Warminster, Bucks County for a report of an armed individual.
Police were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to a home at Coronet Road and Henry Avenue.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed heavily armed officers entering the house around 7:15 a.m.
Out of caution, the Centennial School District has notified parents to keep their children home if they have not already arrived at their schools.
While the report does not involve a school, the home is located on bus and walking routes for students.
