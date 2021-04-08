texas news

Police responding to shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas

By Marla Carter

A law enforcement presence blocked off a roadway near the scene of a shooting in Bryan, Texas, on April 8, 2021. (Cassie Stricker/The Eagle)

BRYAN, Texas -- Police in the central Texas town of Bryan are responding to a shooting inside a business Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed there are multiple patients, but there are no details on how many or the extent of their injuries. The suspect is currently at large. No description is available.

Bryan, a town of 84,000 people, is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University, and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bryanworkplace shootingtexas newsmass shootingshootingworkplace
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Parents angry after students watch Floyd death in class
1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase
SpaceX Mars rocket prototype explodes during test flight
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Syrup spill causing sticky situation in Montco
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Federal, local officials announce 'All Hands on Deck' initiative to combat violence
Philly officer shot while conducting traffic stop; suspect killed in gun battle identified
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Man charged with ethnic intimidation following Chinatown assault
Construction firm accused of violating prevailing wage laws
Show More
Philadelphia school district expands summer learning programs
Please Touch Museum reopens to members after 58 weeks
Investigation into SEPTA's safety record reveals alarming trend
Massive fire destroys NJ apartment building; 4 firefighters hurt
Man charged in Cherry Hill apartment killing on Easter morning
More TOP STORIES News