Police: Road rage incident ends in stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia

Chopper 6 over the scene of a road rage incident on October 3, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged road rage incident that ended in a stabbing in the Lawndale section of the city Wednesday night.

Police said the incident began around 7 p.m. when two women got into a fight at Levick and Shelbourne streets.

According to investigators, one woman stabbed the other three times.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police apprehended a female suspect at Summerdale Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

According to police, an arrest was made and the weapon was recovered.

Officials said that woman was also taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

