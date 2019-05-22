Police: Robbers wearing masks shoot store employee in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for three male suspects who they say were wearing masks when they entered a corner store and announced a robbery, then shot a store employee.

It happened around 8:36 a.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of East Lycoming Street in Juniata Park.

Officials said a male employee in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear on what was taken from the store.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man wielding machete shot by U.S. Marshal
Gauthier claims victory over Councilwoman Blackwell
Woman upsets Philadelphia's 2-term sheriff in primary
Mayor Kenney wins Democratic nomination in bid for second term
Election coverage from Action News
Dad shoots and kills teen who had paintball gun, police say
Son of baseball legend Roger Clemens arrested for DWI
Show More
Woman begged for her life as squatter stabbed her: Prosecutor
Man shot to death in hail of gunfire
AccuWeather: Nice Today, Storms On Thursday
Making better tasting coffee at home
New Coke to be re-released with 'Stranger Things' season 3
More TOP STORIES News