Man critical after being shot multiple times in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia early Tuesday.
It happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 3300 block of North 20th Street.
Police said a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times at that location.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no word on suspects or a motive at this time.
