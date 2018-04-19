Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware say a woman assaulted convenience store workers with pepper spray and hot coffee over a botched sandwich order.

Dover police said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday at a Wawa.

Police said 34-year-old Tiffany Evans ordered a sandwich and then yelled at a male employee for making a mistake. A female employee said they would make another sandwich and told Evans to stop talking like that.

An argument ensued. Police said Evans threw hot coffee in the woman's face, causing burns. It also struck the male employee and damaged about $200 worth of food.

Police said Evans pepper sprayed the female employee when she walked out from behind the counter.

Police said Evans fled in a Honda but later turned herself in without incident.

