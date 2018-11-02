Police say boy found dead at Pa. bus stop was run over

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. --
Police say a second grade boy who was found dead at a bus stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday had been run over.

A school bus driver found the boy near his house at a bus stop in Franklin Township, Tyrone County.

Police say the boy was likely run over by a slow moving van.

Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Trooper David McGarvey tells WJAC-TV that they located a van and a driver in the area at the time.

The van is currently being searched for evidence and undergoing forensic analysis.

McGarvey says the driver didn't realize he may have run the boy over, who was close to the road at the bottom of his driveway.

"And that's where many bus stops are for many of the rural locations, not only in Huntingdon, but just about every county in central Pennsylvania," McGarvey said.

The investigation is still ongoing.



