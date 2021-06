Cicada blamed for causing car crash in Cincinnati

#Crash single car into a pole at 2600 Riverside Drive. Caused by a cicada that flew in through an open window striking the driver in the face. #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas #cicadas2021 pic.twitter.com/0WWUM8y5Ye — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2021

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They're part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.