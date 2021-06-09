Cicada blamed for causing car crash in Cincinnati

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say cicada to blame for causing car crash

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.



SEE ALSO: Some high school students are using Brood X to share benefits of eating insects
EMBED More News Videos

Would you eat a cicada? Some high school students in New Jersey are using the Brood X cicada emergence to spread the word about the benefits of eating insects.



Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They're part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.



Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

RELATED | Weather or Not: Brood X emerges
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg explores the emergence of the Brood X cicadas this spring

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiocar crashu.s. & worldbugscrash
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in Dunkin' killing is suspect in 2 other murders
Severe storms flood streets, topple trees across region
AccuWeather: Heavy downpours are possible Wednesday
Man, woman killed in Brewerytown shooting
Ciattarelli wins GOP NJ primary, will face Murphy in November
76ers tie up the series, beat Hawks 118-102 in Game 2
Family of woman killed in hit-and-run coping with loss of 2nd child
Show More
Riley, Acuña, Contreras go deep, Braves beat Phillies 9-5
Wawa to mark 'Mare of Easttown Day' with new cheesesteak
LIVE Election Results for the New Jersey Primaries
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Trump's family in scheme
Calif. man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days
More TOP STORIES News