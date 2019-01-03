Police are looking for three men in connection to a violent home invasion at the Franklin Tower apartments at 16th and Race Streets.Investigators said around 5 p.m. last Thursday, the three suspects entered the building, went to the 14th floor and somehow got into an apartment. The man who lives there heard them in another room."He was in one room. He heard the noise. He did what any of us would do. Come out and investigate. See what the sounds were coming from. He looks up and sees three people already in his place," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.Inside the apartment, the suspects put a bag over the victim's head, tied his hands and feet together, and demanded money."They attacked him rather violently. They tied him up. They ransacked the apartment. They took some things of value," said Kinebrew. "We believe in excess of $50,000 worth of jewelry along with some other personal effects, wallets, phones, things like that."A surveillance camera in the building captured the three men, all with their heads and faces partially covered. Police want them in custody as soon as possible."We believe the images are clear enough that if someone knows them or they've encountered them in the past that they would be able to identify them for us," said Kinebrew.Police believe this was an isolated incident.While the victim was shaken by this attack, we were told he was not badly injured.------