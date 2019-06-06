Police search for armed Fishtown robbery suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery on Monday in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the brazen armed robbery.

In it, you can see the two victims talking at the intersection of Sepviva Street and East Hewston Streets at 8:55 p.m.

The video shows a man approach with a gun pointed directly in line with the unsuspecting victims' heads.

Two men are seen robbing the victims' cellphones and cash as a third waits close by on a bicycle. The exchange only lasts seconds before the suspects take off east on Hewston Street.

The timing of the robbery comes as a shock to neighbors.

Paige Oliver works in the evening, "I usually take the subway home around 11 p.m. So, I probably won't tonight."

Also unnerving to neighbors is the dangerous nature of the interaction.

Stories of similar robberies and break-ins came to mind. "We've had our windows smashed all the time, people breaking in for change and our auxiliary cords," said Taylor Goldsworthy, "It's sad."

If you recognize the suspects in the video, please call police.
