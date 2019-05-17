Police search for bank robber in Bensalem

Search for possible serial robber in Bensalem. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 17, 2019.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County are searching for a bank robber.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Horizon Boulevard at 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the man walked up to the teller, demanded $10,000 and started counting down like he had an explosive in his hand.

She gave him $500 and the suspect left.

Police have released surveillance pictures and a video of the suspect.

He's being described as a black man, with facial hair, wearing a black baseball hat, red shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.

The suspect was seen leaving the bank in a black Hyundai Veloster with a paper temporary tag on the driver's side of the rear window.

Police said the front license plate is possibly a car dealership advertisement plate or a labor union plate.

Anyone who sees the car on the road should dial 9-1-1, and if you have any information on the suspect or location of the car call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.

Police previously stated that the man was thought to be involved with a number of other bank robberies in the area. However, they now say that does not appear to be the case.
