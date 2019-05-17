Police search for bank robber in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County are searching for a bank robber.The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Horizon Boulevard at 3:50 p.m. Thursday.According to police, the man walked up to the teller, demanded $10,000 and started counting down like he had an explosive in his hand.She gave him $500 and the suspect left.Police have released surveillance pictures and a video of the suspect.He's being described as a black man, with facial hair, wearing a black baseball hat, red shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.The suspect was seen leaving the bank in a black Hyundai Veloster with a paper temporary tag on the driver's side of the rear window.Police said the front license plate is possibly a car dealership advertisement plate or a labor union plate.Anyone who sees the car on the road should dial 9-1-1, and if you have any information on the suspect or location of the car call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.Police previously stated that the man was thought to be involved with a number of other bank robberies in the area. However, they now say that does not appear to be the case.