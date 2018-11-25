Police say a suspect is still on the loose after investigators say he abducted three children in North Philadelphia.Those children were found hours later on the 6300 block of Leonard Street in Mayfair.Police said the abduction happened around 11 a.m. from the 2800 block of West Sedgley Avenue in North Philadelphia.Three juveniles were taken by a known man. Police said he is the father of two of those children, a 6-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy. The other child is a 3-year-old girl.All three children were later located, unharmed, about nine miles from where police say they were taken.A police vehicle was still there when the Action Cam was at the scene Sunday afternoon.Police said the man fled in a red 2004 Acura TSX with heavily tinted windows and large rims.There have been no arrests made.If you have any information you are asked to contact Philadelphia police.------