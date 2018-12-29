Police search for driver who dropped shooting victim off at hospital

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where the victim was dropped off at Jefferson Frankford Hospital on Saturday.Hospital workers told police the man was dropped off by a man and a woman inside a black Dodge Charger around 5:30 p.m.The victim, a man to be in his 30s, died later at the hospital.Police don't know where the shooting occurred or who the people were who dropped him off.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------