Philadelphia police are searching for three endangered missing children last seen with their mother in the Brewerytown section.The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of the 1400 block of North Newkirk Street.Police say 1-year-old Na-khai Williams, 3-year-old Khairah Williams, and 8-year-old Crystal Wyatt-Tucker went missing with their mother, Dayrelle Wyatte Williams.The children's father says he has legal custody of the children.Anyone with info please contact East Detective Division at------