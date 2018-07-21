Police search for endangered missing kids with mother in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for three endangered missing children last seen with their mother in the Brewerytown section.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of the 1400 block of North Newkirk Street.

Police say 1-year-old Na-khai Williams, 3-year-old Khairah Williams, and 8-year-old Crystal Wyatt-Tucker went missing with their mother, Dayrelle Wyatte Williams.


The children's father says he has legal custody of the children.

Anyone with info please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

