Police continue search for gunman after 2 shot at Delaware Veterans Cemetery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6163510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Police investigate shooting at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police were continuing to search for a gunman Friday evening after two people were shot at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.Delaware State Police responded around 10:15 a.m. Friday to the cemetery on the 2400 block of Chesapeake City Road.Police found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital but their conditions have not been released.According to police, the shots were reportedly fired from a wooded area next to the cemetery.Officers tried to stop the gunman, but he ran off."There was an exchange of gunfire between officers on scene and an unknown suspect that fled into the woods in the area of Brennan Boulevard," said Sr. Cpl. Heather Pepper.Just after 12 p.m., police started doing reverse 911 calls to alert residents in the nearby neighborhoods."Residents in the area have been contacted and advised to shelter in place," Pepper said.During Gov. John Carney's bi-weekly COVID-19 update to the state, he took a moment to reflect on the shooting that was unfolding in real-time."Really sad news to think of that kind of event in what is really a sacred ground, the final resting place of the men and women who have served our country," he said.Police are searching the area for the suspect.