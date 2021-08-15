Philadelphia police search for gunman who fired 11 shots at moving car in Wynnefield

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police search for the gunman who fired at least 11 gunshots at a car in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia overnight.The incident occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on the 5000 block of City Avenue. There, the driver of a Dodge Charger reports another vehicle pulled up along side him and began firing a gun.The driver pulled over and discovered four bullet holes in his car. Philadelphia police reported at least 11 shell casings along City Avenue where the shooting took place.No one was injured during the incident.Philadelphia Police along with Lower Merion Police will be checking the area for security cameras.So far no arrests have been made.City Avenue was closed between Bryn Mawr Avenue and 51st Street during the investigation. City Avenue is now reopened.