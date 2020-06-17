Philadelphia police search for looters who raided Olney electronics store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down another group of looters responsible for stealing merchandise totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

This unfolded in the middle of the unrest throughout Philadelphia, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Surveillance video shows the group storm into Global Electronics on the 5500 block of North 5th Street in OIney around 2 a.m. on May 31.

Police say the suspects forced open security gates to get inside.

According to investigators, people ran off after taking TV's, cellphones, radios, and other electronics. A handgun was also removed from an office.

Police say the estimated value of the stolen items and damage is approximately $90,000.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you are asked to contact the police.
