New Castle County police search for man accused of stealing church donation jar

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County are looking for a thief who they say posed as a polite customer to steal donations meant for a local church.

The man is accused of taking the jar of cash from the All Stop E-Z Way Mart in the Sparrow Run community of Bear.

The clerk said the thief started asking her about things behind the counter on Tuesday. When she turned back around, the customer had the jar in his hands and was sprinting for the door.

The clerk says she recognized the thief from the store and he had offered to carry something into the store for her last week.

The jar contained about $35 and was meant for a Turkish church.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to contact New Castle County police.
