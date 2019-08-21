Lower Merion police searching for man following fight with machete

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion police are searching for a man they say injured another man with a machete.Police said Romeo Gagliardi injured another man during a fight in a wooded area along the Schuylkill River early Tuesday morning.Investigators said the victim had significant lacerations on his body.Both men are homeless, according to police.If you see Gagliardi you are asked to contact Lower Merion police.