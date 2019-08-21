Lower Merion police searching for man following fight with machete

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion police are searching for a man they say injured another man with a machete.

Police said Romeo Gagliardi injured another man during a fight in a wooded area along the Schuylkill River early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the victim had significant lacerations on his body.

Both men are homeless, according to police.

If you see Gagliardi you are asked to contact Lower Merion police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower merion townshippennsylvania newshomelessmachetestabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police Commissioner Ross resigns; named in federal civil lawsuit
Child's body recovered from pool at Folcroft Swim Club
Part of baby's finger severed during day care incident: Lawsuit
AccuWeather: Spotty storms this afternoon, Heat Advisory ends this evening
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Police officer reunites homeless man with family after 24 years apart
Who is Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter?
Show More
USDA Study: Washing raw poultry increases contamination
You should keep your home above 78 degrees, federal program says
Parents sue, claim school used Sharpie to cover son's haircut
Cute Confusion: Toddler thinks Gritty is Cookie Monster
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to return for 'The Matrix 4'
More TOP STORIES News