MISSING CHILDREN

Police search for missing 11-year-old Philadelphia girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Mykeriea Smith was last seen on the 5200 block of Spruce Street in West Philadelphia on Monday.

Mykeriea is described as 5'4, 118 pounds, thin build, brown eyes, light brown complexion, with brown shoulder length straight hair. She was last seen wearing a black and gold shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information on Mykeriea's whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/ 3184 or call 911.
