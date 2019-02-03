Police search for missing 17-year-old in Camden

Police in Camden County are searching for a missing teenager.Police say 17-year-old Nyja Grant of Burlington was last seen this morning in Camden as she was heading to the Crestbury Apartments area.She is described as being 5'2", 140-pounds with brown eyes and black hair.Nyja was last seen wearing a red jacket, cheetah print head cover and black sweatpants.If you've seen her, you're urged to call Camden County police right away.------