Police search for missing 17-year-old in Camden

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for missing 17-year-old in Camden. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 3, 2019.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Camden County are searching for a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Nyja Grant of Burlington was last seen this morning in Camden as she was heading to the Crestbury Apartments area.

She is described as being 5'2", 140-pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Nyja was last seen wearing a red jacket, cheetah print head cover and black sweatpants.

If you've seen her, you're urged to call Camden County police right away.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmissing girlmissing teenager
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 young suspects in custody after police chase from Delco that ends in crash
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
Woman shot and killed while walking down West Philadelphia street
1 dead, another critical after car crashes into pole on Roosevelt Boulevard
Suspects sought for home invasion in Juniata Park
Man critical after being shot while driving in Carroll Park
AccuWeather: Turning Milder
Body found along railroad tracks in Somerton
Show More
Gov. Northam says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
Eagles' Chris Long named Walter Payton Man of the Year for literacy efforts
Protest and counter-protests held over local library's 'Drag Queen Storytime'
Elderly woman and her dog die in Montgomery County house fire
Woman boards SEPTA bus in West Philly, tells driver she was shot
More News