Police search for missing 6-year-old last seen in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County

CHELTENHAM TWP. Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy.Police say Isaac Hwang was last seen at a home on Washington Ave, in Maple Glen, Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.The child is believed to be in the company of Jaemyung Hwang, 35.Police say the two are traveling in a 2021 blue BMW X5 with Virginia temp tag U44997.Isaac is described at 4 feet tall, 70 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.Jaemyung is described at 5' 11, about 190 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the child is asked to call calling 911 or Cheltenham Township PD at 215-885-1600 ext. 0.