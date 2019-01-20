Police search for person of interest in Camden deadly shooting

Camden County Prosecutor's Office and the Camden County Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who may have information on a fatal shooting.It happened around 2:48 p.m. on January 16.Police responded to the intersection of Morton and Norris streets in Camden.Arriving officers found 39-year-old Mutota Amon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. So far, there are no arrests.If you see this individual, please call 911.------