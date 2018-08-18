Police search for serial battery thief

Bensalem police say they need the public's help to catch a bold battery thief.Police say the suspect has stolen numerous heavy-duty truck batteries in broad daylight.According to detectives, he's been on a spree over the past couple of weeks.Newly-released surveillance video shows the suspect driving a mid to late 2000s light-colored Ford Explorer, and seemingly with an accomplice in the front seat.If you recognize him, you are asked to call police.------