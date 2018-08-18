Police search for serial battery thief

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bensalem police say they need the public's help to catch a bold battery thief.

Police say the suspect has stolen numerous heavy-duty truck batteries in broad daylight.

According to detectives, he's been on a spree over the past couple of weeks.

Newly-released surveillance video shows the suspect driving a mid to late 2000s light-colored Ford Explorer, and seemingly with an accomplice in the front seat.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call police.

