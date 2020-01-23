armed robbery

Philadelphia police search for man wanted in grocery store armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a grocery store at gunpoint in the city's Logan section.

The robbery happened on Jan. 14 at the Duran Grocery Store on West Ruscomb Street, police said.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money.

The victim handed over about $800 in cash from the register and the suspect left the scene.

No one was hurt during the robbery
