Philadelphia police search for man wanted in grocery store armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a grocery store at gunpoint in the city's Logan section.The robbery happened on Jan. 14 at the Duran Grocery Store on West Ruscomb Street, police said.Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money.The victim handed over about $800 in cash from the register and the suspect left the scene.No one was hurt during the robbery