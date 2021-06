NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The North Wildwood Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a person early Monday morning near the boardwalk.According to police, the assault happened around 19th Avenue and the boardwalk at about 2 a.m.The suspect has brown hair and is possibly between 17-20 years old. He was wearing a white T-shirt with the words "The Woo" on the front, gray shorts and white sneakers.Police said the suspect was last seen on a pink beach cruiser bicycle heading south on the boardwalk into Wildwood.Anyone with information is asked to call the North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411.