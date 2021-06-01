Police search for suspect wanted in double homicide in Spring Garden

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate double homicide in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect wanted in the murders of two people on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 12:40 p.m. in the 500 block of North 16th Street in the city's Spring Garden section.

The victims, ages 27 and 30, both died at the hospital after being shot in the face and the head, police said.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant inside the alleged suspect's residence, but authorities say he was not there.

Chopper 6 was over the police response around 12:30 p.m. along the 500 block of North 18th Street.

Police are not identifying the suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring garden (philadelphia)crimefatal shootingdouble shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of athlete killed in accidental shooting calls for peace, love
1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Calif. fire station
Embiid doubtful for Game 5 vs. Wizards with knee injury: ESPN sources
Philadelphia man charged in Montco shooting
Study: Youth of color more likely to report emotional distress due to police stops
Businesses, homeowners in Ocean City prep for hurricane season
Gov. Murphy visits Camden to mark state's first day of police body camera mandate
Show More
For some ditching the mask is welcomed, others prefer it
Bird flu in China reported in human, a possible 1st
Video captures bear wandering through Bucks County neighborhood
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in CA backyard
More TOP STORIES News