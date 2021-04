Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a 20-year-old wanted for a murder in the city's Logan section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a 20-year-old wanted for a murder in the city's Logan section.According to police, Terrance Fleming Jr. shot and killed 19-year-old Bryant Heard on the 1200 block of Wagner Avenue at about 1 p.m. on April 20.The shooting followed a three-car crash.After the crash, detectives said Fleming, who was repairing a car nearby, walked up to the scene and shot the victim multiple times.Anyone with information on Fleming's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.