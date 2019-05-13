Police search for suspects in shooting of SEPTA train conductor in West Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help from the public in locating two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a SEPTA Regional Rail conductor last week.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Emlen Street in the West Mount Airy section of the city.
Police said a 57-year-old male conductor was shot on the platform of the Carpenter Lane Station.
On Monday, police released surveillance video of two suspects that was captured just moments before the shooting.
Police said the two men approached the conductor just outside of the train, demanding money and when the conductor attempted to get back on the train one of the men shot him.
Officials described the shooter as a thin, black male in his early 20s, with a mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with unknown lettering on it.
The second suspect was described as a muscular black male in his early 20s, who is approximately 5'9" tall and had a light beard. Police said at the time of the incident he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt that said "GAP" across the front.
Officials said if you recognize the men in the video, do not approach them but call 911 instead.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PPD Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.
