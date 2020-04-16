Police are in search for suspects wanted in commercial store robbery in the Germantown section

Photo of alleged suspects entering Papi's Grocery store Sunday April 12, around 8:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 39th District are searching for suspects wanted for a commercial robbery in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Two unknown black males armed with guns entered Papi's Grocery Store Sunday April 12, around 8:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue.

The two male offenders pointed the weapons at the employee, ordering him to put everything in the bag or they would shoot. $600 was placed into the bag after which the offenders fled the store on foot and were last seen westbound on Juniata Street.

Authorities say, there were no shots fired during this altercation and no reports of any injuries.

Suspect one: Described as a Black male, thin build, dark complexion, long dreadlocks, wearing a white surgical mask, dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored bubble type jacket, dark colored pants and black sneakers.

Suspect two: Described as a Black male, medium build, medium complexion, wearing a dark colored head covering, face covered with a dark colored scarf with white lettering, tan/beige sweatshirt with dark writing on the back, dark colored ADIDAS brand track pants with three white stripes down both legs.

Police ask if you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.
