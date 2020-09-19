Police search for suspects who opened fire on 3 undercover officers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police in the 14th district are investigating a shooting involving three undercover police officers Friday.The incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on the 1400 block of Sharpnack Street.Officials say the officers were traveling in an unmarked police vehicle when an unknown man on a bicycle was riding by their driver's side window.That's when the officer rolled down his window to ask if the male was okay.Officials say the man then produced a gun and began firing shots at the officers.The officers pulled off east on Sharpnack Street past the intersection of 7700 Fayette Street where they mounted the sidewalk and crashed into a cyclone fence.Their vehicle was struck several times by the offender's gunfire. The officers then exited their vehicle and began returning fire at the offender.A second male shooter began firing towards the officers from further down Sharpnack Street, placing the officers in a crossfire.The male driving officer was struck in his back by a bullet that penetrated their vehicle and the driver's seat.The bullet was stopped by the officer's vest. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment listed in stable condition.One female officer, who was seated as the rear seat passenger, sustained cuts to her left leg. She was also transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment listed in stable condition.The male front seat passenger was not injured in the incident. Both shooters fled in unknown directions officials say.No word yet on any arrest made at this time.