Police: Search for suspects who stole rims from 4 cars in Bensalem

Bensalem police Friday night are asking for help to identify these thieves who stole all four wheels from a parked car.
The Rim raiders pulled up in their own white Acura to the Bucks Crossing Apartments at 3:30 am on Tuesday, September 18.
The crooks jacked up the victim's car and took all four tires and rims.
Authorities are asking for tips.
pennsylvania news theft Bensalem Township
