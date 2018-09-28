Police: Search for suspects who stole rims from 4 cars in Bensalem

Bensalem police Friday night are asking for help to identify these thieves who stole all four wheels from a parked car.

The Rim raiders pulled up in their own white Acura to the Bucks Crossing Apartments at 3:30 am on Tuesday, September 18.

The crooks jacked up the victim's car and took all four tires and rims.

Authorities are asking for tips.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstheftBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
Body found in Maryland believed to be man kidnapped in Philly
Trump asks FBI for updated investigation into Brett Kavanaugh
Delco man accused of shooting parents, killing father
Wes Hopkins, who played 10 seasons with Eagles, dies at age 57
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by breach
Show More
Police: Shot fired in road rage incident, suspects sought
84-year-old NJ Crossing Guard Retires
Chris Long pledging portion of salary to start early-literacy program
AccuWeather: Gorgeous Fall Weekend Ahead
Man, 25 critically injured in Kensington hit-and-run
More News