Police search for van after double shooting in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a van that may have been used in a double shooting in the city's Logan section early Wednesday.Gunfire broke out on the 4900 block of North Broad Street at 1:30 a.m.When officers arrived, witnesses told police they need to go after a van.Police said officers briefly pursued the vehicle as the driver sped up to 100 miles per hour.Officers lost track of the van near Belfield and Ogontz avenues.Officials said the two people wounded in the shooting were taken to hospital in stable condition.