Police search for woman following shooting in Fern Rock

FERN ROCK (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a woman, in connection with a shooting in the city's Fern Rock section Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. inside an apartment on the 5900 block of North Marvine Street.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot twice and is currently in very critical condition.

Police said they had been called to the apartment just two hours earlier for a domestic situation.
