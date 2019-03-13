Police search for woman following shooting in Fern Rock

FERN ROCK (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a woman, in connection with a shooting in the city's Fern Rock section Tuesday night.It happened shortly after 10 p.m. inside an apartment on the 5900 block of North Marvine Street.Police said a 22-year-old man was shot twice and is currently in very critical condition.Police said they had been called to the apartment just two hours earlier for a domestic situation.