Police: Search for woman in Pennypack Creek now a recovery effort

EMBED </>More Videos

Recovery operation to continue at Pennypack Creek. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on June 3, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say the search for a woman who went missing in the Pennypack Creek on Saturday evening will now be a recovery operation.

Woman found in Pennypack Creek IDd
Friends of a young woman who died after being swept away in flash floods at the Pennypack Creek are sharing their memories of the 30-year-old avid photographer.


Authorities called off the search for Saturday night. They said they will assess conditions in Sunday morning to determine whether they will resume.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of Ryan and Sandyford avenues in Northeast Philadelphia.

Action News spoke to the neighbor who called 911. He said he was at home when he heard a man screaming for help.

When the neighbor ran out, he found the missing woman's boyfriend standing on Ryan Avenue looking into the water and screaming her name.

The boyfriend told police they were sitting in a storm drain by Roosevelt Boulevard and taking pictures before it happened.

"I was like, 'Are you okay?' and he told me him and his girlfriend were sitting on the ledge of a pipe or something and the water just came rushing down and they both got washed away," a witness told Action News.


Marine unit officials say the water was at least 10 feet deep when the woman was swept away.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital to be checked out.



One neighbor said the creek is dangerous when it rains.

"It swells up and it gets really bad and it's not something you want to jump into."

The name of the missing woman has not been released.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Search for woman in creek now a recovery effort. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 10pm on June 2, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmissing personwater rescueNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Friends remember woman swept away in Pennypack Creek
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News