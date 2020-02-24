missing woman

MISSING WOMAN: Philadelphia police searching for woman missing from Southwest Philadelphia since last week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week.

Michelle Sudler, 55, was last seen on Wednesday, February 19 on the 6000 block of Hazel Street.

She is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 200 pounds with a heavy build, light brown complexion and black shoulder-length braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black tights with green and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Michelle's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-1813 or 911.
