Philadelphia police search for woman missing since Thursday, last seen in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help locating a woman missing since Thursday.

Police said 57-year-old Joanne Boyer has not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

She was last seen in the 800 block of Spruce Street.

Police say she was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a teal-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, tan slippers and purple framed glasses.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call the police.
